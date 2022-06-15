Xi Jinping Assures Russia's Putin Of China's Support On Matters Of Security & Sovereignty

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Following the conversation, Jinping indicated that China and Russia will continue to support each other on matters of sovereignty and security. He further stated that collaboration between the two countries will continue in other areas as well despite present global instabilities. The Chinese leader specifically mentioned the bolstering of Russia-China strategic cooperation. According to him, Sino-Russian ties have maintained a positive development trajectory since the beginning of this year, despite global shifts and uncertainty.

"The Chinese side is ready to cooperate with the Russian side to ensure the stable and long-term development of bilateral business cooperation," Jinping remarked, Sputnik reported. He also voiced willingness to enhance China-Russia collaboration within international and regional organisations such as the United Nations, the BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). President Jinping also praised the "strong expansion" of economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Bejing will play a positive role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine: Xi Jinping

According to reports, the two leaders also discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, with Jinping reminding Putin that all parties involved should work together to resolve the conflict. He also pledged that Bejing will play a positive role in the process. Notably, Western countries have chastised China for refusing to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and impose penalties on Russian officials, government structures, and businesses. According to reports, Beijing has flatly refused to comply with such demands and has slammed Western sanctions on Russia.

China warns West against sending weapons to Ukraine

Earlier on June 6, China warned against providing weapons to Ukraine or imposing sanctions on Moscow amid the ongoing war. In the address to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during the session on 'Sexual Violence and Human Trafficking in Ukraine,' China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dai Bing, said that such measures would “only perpetuate and expand the conflict”. He said that the international community should work with each other to promote peace talks. According to Bing, Ukraine and other developing countries should not bear the brunt of geopolitical and bloc confrontations.

(Image: AP)