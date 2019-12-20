Xi Jinping Will 'absolutely Not Allow' Foreign Interference In Hong Kong, Macau

President of China Xi Jinping said on December 20 that he would 'absolutely not allow' foreign interference in its special regions of Hong Kong and Macau. Xi attended the oath ceremony of the new pro-Beijing government for Macau which was also the 20th anniversary of the gambling hub's handover to Chinese rule. The entire speech of the Chinese President was for the strict adherence to 'one country, two systems'. This system has faced sharp criticism by the opposition parties who believe that the promised freedom is not being provided in Hong Kong.

"I must emphasise, since Hong Kong and Macau's return to the motherland, dealing with these two Special Administrative Region's affairs is entirely China's internal affairs and none of the business of foreign forces," said Xi.

Chinese President also said, “Only by ensuring no distortion of the ‘one country, two systems’ practice can the cause of ‘one country, two systems’ go far and steady.”

China slams US

China slammed the US for sanctioning the Uighur Act of 2019 which requires US President Donald Trump to toughen its response to Xinjiang where more than a million Muslims are reportedly being held for 're-education'. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the US politicians like Speaker Nancy Pelosi as 'ignorant & hypocritical' for talking about 'conscience'. The authorities yet again reassured that the ethnic minorities in China 'enjoy equal rights and freedom and culture'.

China also believes that passing of the Uighur Bill along with the one supporting the anti-government demonstrations in the former British colony, US will 'mess up' Hong Kong and Xinjiang in a similar manner the country intervened in Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq. China has also expressed its anger with the US House of Representatives passing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act last week. The Uighur Human Rights Policy Act signed by US leader condemns the detention of Uighur Muslims in China’s far west region, which is home to several Muslim groups. The bill would require the Trump administration to evaluate whether to impose more sanctions on Chinese goods or not to impose repressive policies.

(With AP inputs)