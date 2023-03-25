'Xi Jinping's Visit To Russia Increased Global Stability' Reckons Chinese Expert

The recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is being viewed as a step forward towards maintaining world stability and making a contribution to the emergence of a multipolar world order, a leading Chinese expert told TASS on Saturday.

"Amid the current turbulence in international relations, China and Russia showed how to build bilateral relations in a proper way that is in stark contrast to a certain closed-door, exclusive, selfish, and narrow-group policy," as Pan Dawei, who is the director of the Centre of Russian and Central Asian Studies at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, points out.

Xi Jinping's visit to Russia added to global stability: Chinese expert

"Leader Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Russia was very successful. It helped stabilise the complicated international situation and contributed to the formation of a multipolar world and the democratisation of international relations. The visit once again demonstrated to the international community the friendly and strong relations between the two countries that have reached an unprecedented level," the expert said.

Dawein noted that the documents signed between the two sides were the result of the meeting, as both nations decided to improve their economic cooperation.

"These documents show that the economic cooperation between the two countries has propelled higher. The areas of economic cooperation are expanding. It is necessary to take a number of measures to reduce the number of barriers and establish a mechanism for cooperation in the sphere of investment, customs control, and financial management for further promoting economic cooperation," the expert believes.

The two countries are not targeting any ambitious plans but are rather pursuing projects that would benefit both countries, he added.

China-Russia ties

The expert further highlighted the role of the relationship between Russia and China. "The development of Chinese-Russian relations has a solid political foundation and a strong inner vitality that has proved resilient against the backdrop of turbulent international relations," Pan added.

He further said that it "is in stark contrast to the cold war mentality and hegemonic atrocities and is vital for the entire world." The Chinese President was on a state visit to Russia between March 20 and 22, which was his first foreign trip after being re-elected to the president's position.

Image: AP