Yemen: UN Special Envoy Briefs Security Council, Highlights Urgency To End Conflict

United Nations Special Envoy Hans Grundberg said on Thursday that a political process guided by the UN might still be part of a long-term settlement to the war in Yemen. As per a UN report, Grundberg addressed UN Security Council (UNSC) members via teleconference during a UNSC meeting and briefed them about his three-day tour to the Taiz governorate, where he conducted discussions in Taiz city, Turbah, and Mokha. Grundberg also highlighted the immediate need to cease the conflict.

In a statement, the UN special envoy to Yemen said that these trips have provided him with comprehensive and first-hand awareness of the violence in the region and how much it is impacting civilians in Taiz, particularly in form of challenges they encounter in their everyday lives. He went on to say that the trip also provided him “the opportunity to hear directly from Yemeni men, women and young people, on how an UN-led political process can help to address the situation in Taiz as part of a sustainable solution to the conflict,” as per the UN report.

UN Special Envoy emphasises importance of comprehensive solutions

The Special Envoy met regional Governor Nabil Shamsan, as well as members from political parties, civil society, Parliament, business groups, and media in Taiz and Turbah. During his visit, the leaders and representatives expressed their concerns about local civilians of Yemen being targeted in residential areas and significant limitations on the safe and free movement of citizens and commodities as a result of the ongoing closed roads. They also talked about how the economy and basic services are rapidly deteriorating.

Following several discussions on the condition of people, Grundberg emphasised the importance of comprehensive solutions and a political discussion that is open to everybody. He urged all parties to participate in conversations about political, military, and financial concerns that affect all Yemenis.

Nearly 35,000 forced to evacuate due to the violence in Marib

Meanwhile, at the UNSC meeting, Ramesh Rajasingham, the Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator briefed that the conflict is still going on along roughly 50 frontlines, notably in Marib, where nearly 35,000 people were forced to evacuate since September. He added that the humanitarian community and several organisations are boosting their support towards the vulnerable Yemenis, but the growing size of humanitarian issues is swiftly outpacing it.

Furthermore, the United Nations is worried about the consequences of the situation which might swiftly deteriorate. If the conflict spreads to the interior parts of the city, it is estimated that another 450,000 individuals would be displaced. Thus, the UN has continued to demand a stop to the Marib attack as well as a national truce. Aid organisations have obtained roughly 55% of the funds they need so far this year. This has assisted in preventing famine and achieving other essential goals, but the agency said that funds are going to run out soon.

(Image: @EUinYemen/Twitter/AP)