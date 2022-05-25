Zelenskyy 'deeply Saddened' By Texas School Shooting; Says Ukrainians 'share The Pain'

As the world grieved for the victims of the tragic Texas school shooting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was “deeply saddened” by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas. Offering “sincere condolences” to the families of the victims, Americans and his US counterpart Joe Biden, the Ukrainian President said that the people in his country “share the pain” of all Americans.

Condolences poured in from across the globe after an 18-year-old gunman went on a killing spree at a Texas elementary school and killed at least 19 young children and two adults on Tuesday.

Earlier, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said that he was saddened by the “heinous mass shooting” in Texas. The UN chief went on to say, “It is particularly heart-wrenching that most of the victims are children. My heart goes out to the families & loved ones of the victims and to the community of Uvalde.”

British Consul General Richard Hyde said, “We are shocked by the devastating news emerging from #Uvalde. Our hearts go out to the families of those affected and to the wider community. We share the sorrow of Texans at this vile act. The UK in Texas is in touch with authorities to ascertain if ay British citizens are impacted.” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin also took to Twitter and condoled the gruesome shooting attack in the US.

Texas school shooting kills 21; Biden calls for 'action'

On yet another horrific day of gun violence in the United States, an 18-year-old man in Texas opened fire in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and killed at least 21, including 19 children. The shooting took place in a town of about 15,000 people which lies at least 85 miles west of San Antonio in southwest Texas. The shooter opened fire at the school whose school district, the Uvalde school district, has an enrollment of under 600 students.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday that the suspected gunman was named Salvador Ramos and the shooter is “deceased and it is believed responding officers killed him”. Abbott also informed that the shooter had a handgun and “may have also had a rifle”. The Governor has ordered a police investigation into the shooting.

Biden slammed the Texas school shooting in an emotional address from the White House on Tuesday and said, “I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this again.” After an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde and killed 21, including 18 students and three teachers, Biden stated, “There’s a lot we don’t know yet. There’s a lot we do know” before acknowledging the grief of the victims’ families. The US President reiterated his calls for restrictions on firearms in the country.

(Image: AP)