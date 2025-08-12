Pakistan Begs India to Bring Back Indus Waters Treaty Halted Since Gruesome Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a fresh diplomatic push, Pakistan on Monday urged India to immediately restore the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which New Delhi has kept in abeyance since May.

The appeal follows a landmark ruling by the Court of Arbitration on August 8, interpreting key provisions of the 1960 agreement in Islamabad’s favour.



The treaty, brokered by the World Bank, governs the distribution of waters from the Indus River system between the two nations. India suspended its participation in the pact’s mechanisms after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which it blamed on Pakistan-based elements, as part of a series of punitive measures.



Court Ruling Strengthens Pakistan’s Position

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office welcomed the Award announced by the Court of Arbitration and publicised on its website on August 11.

“In a significant finding, the Court has declared that India shall ‘let flow’ the waters of the Western Rivers for Pakistan’s unrestricted use,” the statement read. The ruling also stipulated that exceptions for hydropower generation “must conform strictly to the requirements laid down in the Treaty, rather than to what India might consider an ‘ideal’ or ‘best practices’ approach.”



The court’s findings backed Pakistan’s interpretation on several contentious design issues, including low-level outlets, gated spillways, turbine intakes, and free-board, while limiting India’s ability to maximise pondage volume for run-of-river projects.

