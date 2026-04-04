‘Resurrection Of Faith’: Trump Delivers Powerful Easter Message, Declares Religion is Growing Again in America

In his Easter address to the nation, President Donald Trump highlighted what he called the “resurrection of faith” in the United States, stating that religion is experiencing a renewed surge after decades of decline.

“Religion is growing again in our country for the first time in decades,” Trump said during his Easter message.

The President emphasized the enduring hope offered by the Christian faith, drawing a direct parallel between the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the spiritual renewal he sees taking root across America.

“This Easter, millions of Christians all over the globe will be reminded that because of what Jesus did on the cross, all of us can live every day with hope in God's promise, knowing that in the end, evil and wickedness will not prevail,” he added.

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