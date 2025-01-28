Retaliating Where it Hurts: How Trudeau's Possible Successor Plans to Fight Trump's Tariff Threat

Vancouver: Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau's possible successor to be next Canadian prime minister on Monday asserted that Canada needs a "retaliation list" of goods to target if US President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to slap 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, AP reported.

Freeland, the former finance minister, said that 'a list of products worth 200 billion Canadian Dollars ($139bn) would send a message to the US about the hard tariffs would cause them.'

Being smart means retaliating where it hurts,” she said.

"Our counterpunch must be dollar-for-dollar — and it must be precisely and painfully targeted: Florida orange growers, Wisconsin dairy farmers, Michigan dishwasher manufacturers, and much more. Now is the moment when Canada must make clear to Americans the specific costs that will accompany any tariff measures by the Trump administration," Freeland added.

Protect Our Economy From Trump: Feeland's Plan

Freeland in her post on X laid out her plan to "protect the Canadian economy from Donald Trump."

Here's what it looks like:

Immediately publish a detailed, dollar-for-dollar retaliation list for consultation;

Immediately convene a summit and form an international coalition with Mexico, Denmark, Panama, and the EU;

Direct all federal government agencies to stop purchasing any goods from American companies;

Block American companies from bidding on Canadian federal procurement contracts (excluding defence) and prioritize Canadian companies;

Ban American firms, including American-based branches of international firms, from all projects funded by the federal government;

Defend Canada's cultural sector and artists from Donald Trump's billionaire buddies.

This comes as Donald Trump on his first day at the White House as the US President revealed that America's tariffs will be applied to Canadian goods from February 1.

Donald Trump's Day 1 Pledge, Threatens 25% Tariffs on Canada from Feb 1

Trump has been threatening to impose sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and other trading partners. An incoming White House official who insisted on anonymity pointed reporters on Monday morning to a Wall Street Journal story saying Trump will only sign a memorandum telling federal agencies to study trade issues.

Still, Trump pledged in his inaugural address that tariffs would be coming and said foreign countries would be paying the trade penalties, even though those taxes are currently paid by domestic importers and often passed along to consumers.

“We're thinking in terms of 25 per cent on Mexico and Canada,” Trump said Monday night in the Oval Office. “I think February 1st." Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc earlier said reprieve is too strong of a word but said he felt good.

“If they decide to take a close look at the US Canadian relationship when it comes to trade that's a very good thing,” LeBlanc said at a Cabinet retreat in Montebello, Quebec.

“Both countries are stronger and more secure when we respect and honour the comprehensive free trade agreement.” Trump said he would establish an external revenue service to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues and that it would lead to “massive amounts of money pouring into our country coming from foreign sources.” Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said they are “very cautious” but they know they can make sure it is a win-win relationship.

Canada is one of the most trade-dependent countries in the world, and 75 per cent of Canada's exports, which include automobiles and parts, go to the US.

Canada is the top export destination for 36 US states. Nearly 3.6 billion Canadian dollars (USD 2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border each day.

Despite Trump's claim that the US doesn't need Canada, a quarter of the oil America consumes per day is from there.