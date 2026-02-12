Revised US Factsheet Align with India-US Joint Statement on Trade Framework: MEA

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has responded to the United States' recent update to its factsheet on the India-US trade framework, emphasizing that the changes align with the shared understandings outlined in the joint statement issued by both countries.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India and the US had agreed to a joint statement on February 7, 2026, establishing the framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

"The joint statement is the framework and remains the basis of our mutual understanding in this matter," Jaiswal said.

He added that both sides will now focus on implementing this framework and working toward finalizing the interim agreement.

Advertisement

"The amendments in the US factsheet reflect the shared understandings contained in the joint statement," Jaiswal clarified, addressing questions about revisions made by the White House to its original factsheet released shortly after the joint announcement.

The joint statement, dated February 7, 2026 (with related announcements around February 6-7), serves as the foundational document guiding bilateral trade discussions, including tariff adjustments, market access, and commitments to broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations.

Advertisement