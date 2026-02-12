Updated 12 February 2026 at 16:39 IST
Revised US Factsheet Align with India-US Joint Statement on Trade Framework: MEA
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India and the US had agreed to a joint statement on February 7, 2026, establishing the framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.
- World News
- 2 min read
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has responded to the United States' recent update to its factsheet on the India-US trade framework, emphasizing that the changes align with the shared understandings outlined in the joint statement issued by both countries.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India and the US had agreed to a joint statement on February 7, 2026, establishing the framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.
"The joint statement is the framework and remains the basis of our mutual understanding in this matter," Jaiswal said.
He added that both sides will now focus on implementing this framework and working toward finalizing the interim agreement.
Advertisement
"The amendments in the US factsheet reflect the shared understandings contained in the joint statement," Jaiswal clarified, addressing questions about revisions made by the White House to its original factsheet released shortly after the joint announcement.
The joint statement, dated February 7, 2026 (with related announcements around February 6-7), serves as the foundational document guiding bilateral trade discussions, including tariff adjustments, market access, and commitments to broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations.
Advertisement
The development follows the initial framework announcement, which aimed to enhance reciprocal trade benefits, reduce certain tariffs, and strengthen economic ties between the two nations. Officials from both sides have described the interim framework as a historic step toward deeper partnership, with ongoing efforts to translate the agreed principles into a concrete agreement.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 12 February 2026 at 16:39 IST