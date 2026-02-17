Rhode Island Shooting: 3 Killed, Including Suspect, In Pawtucket Hockey Rink Firing

New York: A horrific shooting at a youth hockey game in Pawtucket, located in Rhode Island, left at least 3 people dead and 3 others critically injured. According to reports, the deceased included the suspect, who was allegedly shot himself with his weapon. The incident, which occurred at Dennis M Lynch Arena, has left the locals in fear and panic.

The law enforcement agencies have described the deadly shooting as a targeted attack, possibly stemming from a family dispute. However, an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves revealed that the shooting appeared to be a deliberate act, with the suspect targeting specific individuals. "It appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute," Goncalves said, adding that investigators were collecting evidence to probe the incident.

As per reports, the arena, usually bustling with excited families and hockey enthusiasts, was transformed into a deadly scene as gunfire erupted during a high school hockey game. Following the shooting, people were seen running for cover and screaming as shots were fired.

Photographer Chip DeLorenzo, who was present at the site, said, "It was pure chaos….People running out the back, kids in their skates. Like, they came off, they were playing hockey, and they came off the ice in their skates and equipment, and they ran through the parking lot."

The victims, whose identities have not been released, were rushed to a hospital, with three remaining in critical condition. The suspect, who also died, is believed to have taken his own life. The law enforcement agencies are now reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing the eyewitnesses. The FBI and ATF are assisting local police in the investigation.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee expressed his condolences, saying, "I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved." Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien also released a statement, praising the rapid response of emergency services. The schools in the area have provided counseling services for students and families affected by the tragedy.