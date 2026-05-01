Rift Deepens Within Iran Leadership Over US Talks, FM Araghchi Faces Ouster Threat

New Delhi: Fresh cracks have reportedly emerged within Iran’s top leadership, with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf allegedly seeking the removal of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over sharp disagreements surrounding ongoing negotiations with the United States.

According to multiple reports, senior Iranian officials have accused Araghchi of acting independently and aligning himself more closely with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) leadership rather than the elected government during sensitive diplomatic engagements with Washington.

Sources cited by Iran International claimed Pezeshkian and Ghalibaf believe Araghchi has effectively functioned as an aide to IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi, sidelining civilian leadership while shaping Tehran’s negotiating strategy with the US.

The reported internal dispute comes amid continuing indirect talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and converting the fragile ceasefire into a permanent arrangement. However, the negotiations have reportedly hit major roadblocks over Iran’s nuclear programme and the extent of concessions Tehran is willing to make.

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One of the key sticking points reportedly revolves around whether Iran should agree to include its nuclear programme in the current negotiations. Hardline factions within the Iranian establishment, particularly elements linked to the IRGC, are said to oppose broad concessions on uranium enrichment and missile capabilities, while moderates within the government are believed to favour diplomacy to ease sanctions and stabilise the economy.

Reports also suggest that tensions escalated after disagreements emerged over the handling of negotiations in Islamabad. Earlier reports claimed Ghalibaf had stepped down from leading the negotiating team after being criticised for attempts to include nuclear-related discussions in talks with the US.

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The latest developments underline growing factionalism within Iran’s power structure at a time when the country faces mounting international pressure and internal economic strain. Analysts say the power struggle between Iran’s elected leadership and the increasingly influential IRGC could significantly impact the future of Tehran’s diplomacy with Washington.