Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty plan new UK office to make positive contributions

London: Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are believed to be in talks to set up a new private office in the new year to make a positive contribution to Britain, according to a UK media report on Wednesday.

‘The Times’ newspaper reports that Sunak and Murty, both 44 and with a combined estimated fortune of around GBP 500 million, are to fund the so-called “Office of Akshata Murty and Rishi Sunak” themselves.

While the couple are still deciding on the focus of the new initiative, both are said to be passionate about education and likely to incorporate that among its goals.

“Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are in talks about setting up an office next year to pursue initiatives that they believe will make a positive contribution to Britain,” claims the newspaper report.

“The former prime minister has elected not to take the GBP 1,15,000 a year allowance to which he is entitled after leaving No. 10 [Downing Street]. They are being supported by Coulson Partners, a PR firm set up by Andy Coulson, a former No. 10 adviser and newspaper editor,” it adds.

Sunak, who stepped down as Conservative Party leader in the wake of a bruising electoral defeat in July, is now a backbench member of Parliament for Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire.

Back in October, he addressed his final Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) as Leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons to make way for his successor – Kemi Badenoch.

Alluding to some media speculation around his family's relocation plans to California, Sunak had stated that he will be spending more time in his constituency while continuing to raise issues of concern from the backbenches.

“I am happy to confirm reports that I will now be spending more time in the greatest place on earth, where the scenery is indeed worthy of a movie set and everybody is a character – that's right, if anyone needs me, I will be in Yorkshire,” he said, amid laughter from his parliamentary colleagues.

Last month, Britain's first prime minister of Indian heritage received a rockstar welcome at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s annual Diwali gala in London – where he joined Akshata and her mother Sudha Murty as the guest of honour.

During her time at 10 Downing Street, Akshata Murty – daughter of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy – held a regular “Lessons at 10” programme to provide children from across the UK an opportunity to see behind the scenes of the famous black door – the office and residence of the British PM in London.

“I know the phenomenal work that goes into running a business. My mother’s endeavours in science, technology, engineering and maths allowed her to push boundaries both academically and professionally and gave her a ringside seat to the technological revolution,” she said during a special International Women’s Day edition of “Lessons at 10” in March.

The couple’s shared interest in technology is among the areas expected to influence the focus of any new private office next year.