Roadside Bomb Blast in Pakistan's Balochistan Province, 7 Killed

QUETTA: A massive roadside bomb exploded near a vehicle carrying security personnel in southwest Pakistan on Friday, resulting in the deaths of seven Pakistani armed forces personnel and injuries to several others, according to police officials.

The blast occurred in Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan province, as confirmed by local police chief Naveed Ahmad.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for three separate attacks on Pakistani military forces in Balochistan, saying at least seven soldiers were killed and several others injured.

In response, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a statement condemning the bombing and commending the security forces for their sacrifices in the effort to restore peace in Pakistan.

This assault follows another incident just a day earlier, when a roadside bomb struck a vehicle in Kalat, a district within Balochistan, killing three people. Responsibility for that attack has also not been claimed.