Rohingya Boat Disaster: 250 Feared Dead After Malaysia-Bound Overcrowded Vessel Capsizes In Andaman Sea

Dhaka: At least 250 people, including Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals, are feared dead after their overcrowded boat capsized in the Andaman Sea due to heavy winds and rough seas on Tuesday. According to reports, a massive search and rescue operation is underway in the Andaman Sea to locate the missing people. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) issued a joint statement expressing "deep sorrow" over the incident, which occurred as the region marks the Bengali New Year.

Reports suggested that the vessel, which departed from Teknaf in southern Bangladesh, was reportedly bound for Malaysia when it succumbed to heavy winds and severe overcrowding. The UNHCR and IOM stated that the incident reflected the deadly consequences of protracted displacement and the absence of durable solutions for the Rohingya. The agencies further asserted that the missing passengers are believed to include families, women, and children.

Following the incident, the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) managed to rescue 9 people, including one woman. Shockingly, 6 of those rescued are alleged traffickers who have been detained by police.

The survivors' ordeal signalled a very bleak possibility of survival for those who are still missing. Rafiqul Islam, one of the rescued, recounted being lured onto the boat by traffickers promising jobs in Malaysia. "A number of us were kept in the holding area of the trawler, and some died there. I was burned by oil that spilled from the trawler," he said, adding that the vessel travelled for 4 days before capsizing. Islam and others floated for nearly 36 hours before being rescued, with 25 to 30 people dying from suffocation and overcrowding.

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Violence In Myanmar Resulted In Rohingya Crisis

The Rohingya crisis, which escalated following violence in Myanmar in 2017, has resulted in large-scale displacement, with hundreds of thousands taking refuge in Bangladesh. Many remain in overcrowded camps with limited access to long-term livelihoods, making them vulnerable to exploitation by human trafficking and smuggling networks.

"The promise of better wages abroad, often coupled with misinformation spread by smuggling networks, drives individuals, Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals, to take significant risks," the statement said. These factors create conditions in which smugglers and traffickers can exploit vulnerabilities, placing lives at grave risk.

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UNHCR And IOM Call For Funding

The UNHCR and IOM have urged countries globally to step up solidarity and sustain funding to support lifesaving assistance for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, as well as support for the Bangladeshi host communities. They stressed that saving lives and rescuing those in distress at sea is a humanitarian imperative and a longstanding duty under international maritime law.

"We urgently call on the international community to step up solidarity and sustain funding to support lifesaving assistance for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh as well as support for the Bangladeshi host communities…..As Bangladesh marks its new year, this tragedy is a reminder of the efforts urgently needed to address the root causes of displacement in Myanmar and create conditions that would allow Rohingya refugees to return home voluntarily, safely and with dignity," the statement emphasized.