Roman Starovoit, Fired As Transport Minister By Putin, Shoots Himself

Moscow: Russia's former Transport Minister Roman Starovoit reportedly shot himself on Monday, according to the Izvestiya news outlet, citing a source. The shocking incident took place on the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin fired him as transport minister. According to reports, Starovoit's departure from his role as transport minister was sudden and unexpected, and the circumstances surrounding his dismissal are still unclear.

The Russian government has not yet officially commented on the circumstances surrounding Starovoit's death. However, sources close to the matter suggest that the former minister was under immense pressure and stress in the period leading up to his dismissal.

Putin's decision to fire Starovoit as transport minister has been met with surprise and speculation. While the exact reasons behind the dismissal are not yet clear, it is believed that Starovoit may have been struggling to implement key transportation initiatives or address infrastructure challenges in the country.