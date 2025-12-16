Royal Chauffeur: Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Drives PM Modi To Jordan Museum In Amman

A unique display of hospitality was showcased during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jordan. He was extended a rare and high-level courtesy as he was personally chauffeured to the Jordan Museum by Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II, a 42nd-generation descendant of Prophet Mohammad. PM Modi marked the moment with a post on X, saying, “On the way to The Jordan Museum with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II."

At the museum, the two leaders viewed artefacts spanning 1.5 million years of history, including the 9,000-year-old Ain Ghazal statues. This personal gesture continues a recent trend for PM Modi, who, on December 5th, had shared a ride in a white Toyota Fortuner with Russian President Vladimir Putin from Palam Airport to his residence for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Earlier in September, he also travelled in a car with President Putin to their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, China.

PM Modi in Jordan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded his visit to Jordan as a significant moment in strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and Amman. Highlighting agreements in sectors ranging from digital innovation to renewable energy, the Prime Minister noted that these outcomes reflect a deepening strategic partnership.

On social media, he emphasised that their cooperation in clean energy shows a mutual commitment to energy security and climate action. PM Modi, who was warmly welcomed by King Jafar Hassan and King Abdullah II, engaged in high-level talks on regional stability and trade. This visit marks the first stop of a three-nation tour, he will now head to Ethiopia for a historic first official visit before concluding his trip in Oman.