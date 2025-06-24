Royal Family’s Surprising School Choice For Princess Charlotte, Is Eton Off the Table?

New Delhi: As Princess Charlotte approaches her high school years, a major shift in the royal family's education plans is reportedly on the horizon. According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are considering an unexpected new path for their daughter. While Prince George is set to follow in the well-trodden footsteps of his father and uncle by enrolling at the prestigious Eton College, sources suggest that Charlotte may be looking to attend a very different institution: Marlborough College.

Marlborough College, located in the picturesque Wiltshire countryside, has long been associated with the British aristocracy. This prestigious school is not only famous for its academic excellence, but also for its history of educating members of the royal family.

Princess Eugenie, and Pippa Middleton, Kate's sister, are both alumni of the institution. Now, it seems that Princess Charlotte may continue that royal legacy.

Charlotte may opt for Marlborough instead. Sources revealed that the family had initially considered sending all three children, Charlotte, George, and Prince Louis to Marlborough College. However, with George’s future at Eton now confirmed, the decision for Charlotte seems to be the one under serious consideration.

At 12 years old, Prince George is preparing to follow in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry, by attending Eton College in September.

This prestigious institution, located just a short walk from the royal family's residence at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, is known for its rigorous academic environment. Tuition at Eton costs a hefty $82,000 per year, but for the royal family, it’s more about tradition and proximity than finances.

Insiders have claimed that "all roads lead to Eton" for George. The royal family had reportedly visited the campus several years ago, and sources close to the situation confirmed that the young prince was registered at the school years before. Eton is gearing up for George’s arrival, with reports of a noticeable sense of “smugness” from staff, who are eagerly awaiting the young royal.