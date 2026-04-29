'Rude': Internet Fumes As Trump Snubs Queen Consort Camilla At White House | Viral Video Sparks Royal Protocol Row

Washington DC: Did US President Donald Trump snub Queen Consort Camilla at the White House during her recent state visit to America? A viral video showing Trump stepping in front of Camilla during a formal handshake line has sparked a debate over royal protocol and diplomatic etiquette.

On Tuesday, Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles III were returning to the White House on the second day of their US visit. As they entered the premises, a long line of officials from Trump administration waited to greet them on the White House South Lawn.

A video showed Camilla shaking the outstretched hands of Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

At that moment, Trump interjected, stepped in front of her and started shaking hands right in front of the Queen Consort, who appeared slightly taken aback. As he greeted Yvette Cooper, Britain's Foreign Secretary, Camilla backed off, stopping her greetings and watching Trump finish off. The moment, though brief, quickly went viral and became the dominant talking point of the visit online.

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The video started discussions over whether the interaction adhered to traditional royal etiquette. Several netizens called Trump's action “rude” and “disrespectful”. An X user said, "He's an "oaf", a "clumsy, unrefined oaf", doing what he does, which is "doing". He is not a politician, being "polite" is not in his vocabulary and here lies the problem."

Another said, “I am a big Trump supporter. However, that does seem a little rude.”

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A frustrated netizen commented, "He shows how stupid he is. His cabinet is lined up to shake hands with the King and Queen, not with him . They see him constantly. Why is he even shaking hands with them at this time?"

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, with the trip aimed at reinforcing the close ties between the two nations. The visit comes at a diplomatically sensitive moment. Trump has repeatedly criticised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his refusal to join US military action against Iran, dismissing him as "not Winston Churchill."