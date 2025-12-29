Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Attempting To Attack Putin's Residence By 91 Long-Range Drones

Moscow: Amidst efforts to seal a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has made sensational allegations claiming that Ukraine attempted to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence in Russia's Novgorod region. Describing the action as an act of state terrorism, Russia has vowed that the attempt to attack the President won't go unanswered. The alleged attack, which involved 91 drones, was thwarted by Russian air defence systems, Lavrov said.

The shocking claims came as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate, with both sides trading accusations and engaging in military operations. Ukraine has denied the allegations, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling them a lie and suggesting that Moscow is preparing to strike government buildings in Kyiv.

The incident is likely to impact Moscow's stance in any future negotiations with Kyiv, with Lavrov saying that targets for retaliatory strikes have already been determined.

According to Lavrov, the attack on Putin's residence involved 91 long-range drones, all of which were destroyed by Russian air defence systems. The incident occurred on December 28-29, and it's unclear if Putin was in the residence at the time.

Lavrov has warned that Russia will not tolerate such attacks and will respond accordingly. "Such reckless actions will not go unanswered," he said, adding that targets for retaliatory strikes have already been selected. The Russian foreign minister also said that the incident would impact Moscow's negotiating position, suggesting that Russia's stance on Ukraine may harden.

Ukraine has denied the allegations, with President Zelenskyy calling them a lie. Zelenskyy suggested that Moscow is preparing to strike government buildings in Kyiv, and that the allegations are a pretext for further escalation.