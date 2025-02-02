Russia and Ukraine Trade Blame Over Boarding School Attack in Kursk Region

Kyiv: Ukraine and Russia trade accusations over a deadly attack on a boarding school in Sudzha, a city in Russia's Kursk region, which has been under Ukrainian control for five months.

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Saturday that four people were killed and four seriously injured in the strike, with 84 rescued from the rubble by Ukrainian forces. President Zelenskyy stated that Moscow bombed the boarding school, where civilians were sheltering and preparing to evacuate.

The General Staff said those in need of additional medical assistance were evacuated to medical facilities in Ukraine.

Russia Claims Ukraine Launched Missile Strike on Boarding School

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed in the early hours of Sunday that it was Ukrainian forces that had launched a missile strike on the school, saying that the missiles were launched from Ukraine’s Sumy region.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Poltava on Saturday rose to 14, including two children, local officials said Sunday. Seventeen people were injured in the attack on the five-story building, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

Moscow sent 55 drones into Ukraine overnight into Sunday, Ukrainian officials said. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 40 drones were destroyed during the overnight attacks. A further 13 drones were “lost”, likely having been electronically jammed.

People Wounded in Drone Attack

Two people were wounded in a drone attack in the Kharkiv region, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Sunday.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said that five Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight in five regions of western Russia: three over the Kursk region, and one each over the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

A man was killed in a drone strike in the Belgorod region, regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said.