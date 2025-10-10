Russia Backs Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Bid Hours Before Winner Announcement

Russia has expressed support for former US President Donald Trump to receive the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, just hours before the winner is set to be announced.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian state news agency TASS on Friday that Moscow appreciates Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine. “We have always said that President Trump made serious efforts to stop the fighting in Ukraine,” Ushakov said.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded each year by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo. The winner of this year’s prize will be announced at 0900 GMT.

Donald Trump has openly said he believes he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. In recent months, he has highlighted his role in helping negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and has claimed credit for “ending eight wars” during his time in office.

Trump’s supporters, including his son Eric Trump, have shared posts on social media asking people to support his bid for the prize. One post described him as “The Peace President.”

On Thursday, Trump criticized former President Barack Obama for receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. “He got it for doing nothing,” Trump said, adding that he himself had done more to bring peace to conflict zones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also commented on Trump’s Nobel hopes. In remarks published on Thursday, Zelensky said he would consider nominating Trump if he succeeds in ending the war in Ukraine. However, he also made a sharp remark, saying sending missiles would not count as peace-making.

Russia responded strongly to Zelensky’s comments. Ushakov called the idea of “missiles for a Nobel” a “monstrous suggestion,” and said true peace efforts should not be linked to weapons.

Last year’s award went to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese group of survivors of the atomic bombings, who have worked for decades to promote nuclear disarmament.