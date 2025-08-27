Updated 27 August 2025 at 09:50 IST
Russia Claims Strikes in Multiple Directions, Ukraine Denies Russia's Capture of 2 Villages
Russia claimed that its forces carried out strikes against Ukraine in multiple directions, while Ukraine denied capture of two villages.
Russia claimed on Tuesday that its forces carried out strikes against Ukraine in multiple directions, while Ukraine denied Russia's capture of two Ukrainian villages.
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday that over the past day, Russian forces had struck 142 regions, targeting Ukrainian drone control and launch sites, as well as temporary deployment locations of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries. The strikes destroyed Ukrainian tanks and artillery, as well as several electronic warfare base stations and supply warehouses.
Russian air defense forces shot down six Ukrainian aerial-guided bombs, one Neptune long-range missile, and 191 drones.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Tuesday that its special forces conducted a special operation in Crimea, paralyzing the Russian army's logistical facilities for combat supply.
The report also stated that claims regarding the villages of Zaporozhye and Novohryhorivka in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast being under Russian control are inaccurate. Ukrainian forces have halted the advance of Russian troops, and the fighting is still ongoing.
