Russia claimed on Tuesday that its forces carried out strikes against Ukraine in multiple directions, while Ukraine denied Russia's capture of two Ukrainian villages.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday that over the past day, Russian forces had struck 142 regions, targeting Ukrainian drone control and launch sites, as well as temporary deployment locations of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries. The strikes destroyed Ukrainian tanks and artillery, as well as several electronic warfare base stations and supply warehouses.

Russian air defense forces shot down six Ukrainian aerial-guided bombs, one Neptune long-range missile, and 191 drones.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Tuesday that its special forces conducted a special operation in Crimea, paralyzing the Russian army's logistical facilities for combat supply.