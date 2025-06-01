Russia Confirms Ukrainian Drone Attack On Airfields: Several Aircraft Damaged

Moscow: Russia's Ministry of Defence has confirmed that Ukrainian drones launched a terror attack on air bases in five Russian regions, resulting in several aircraft catching fire in two of the regions. The attack, which was carried out using First Person View (FPV) drones, targeted military airfields in Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur in Russia.

According to the Russian MoD, air defences successfully repelled the drones in all but the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions, where the drones managed to ignite fires on several aircraft. However, the ministry reported that the flames had already been extinguished, and there were no casualties.

The Russian MoD also stated that some of the perpetrators have already been detained. The Ukrainian side has not officially commented on the attack, but it comes as a major escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The attack on Russian air bases is a clear indication of Ukraine's capabilities to target Russian military assets, even deep within Russian territory. The use of FPV drones in the attack proved the evolving nature of the conflict, with both sides employing increasingly sophisticated tactics and technologies.

The Russian MoD's confirmation of the attack and the detention of some perpetrators suggests that Moscow is taking the incident seriously and is likely to respond with further measures to protect its military assets. However, the fact that the attack was able to cause massive damage to Russian aircraft exposed the ongoing vulnerabilities in Russia's air defence systems.