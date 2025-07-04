Russia Earthquake Alert: 5.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Kuril Islands

Kuril: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 hit the Kuril Islands on Thursday night at around 9 pm local time. The earthquake's depth was reported to be 104 km by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The earthquake's impact is being assessed, but so far, no tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the official authorities, the earthquake's epicentre was located in the Kuril Islands, a region known for its seismic activity. The Kuril Islands have experienced numerous earthquakes in recent months, with some major earthquakes registering magnitudes above 6.0. According to earthquake data, the region has seen 15 earthquakes in the past 30 days, with the largest registering a magnitude of 6.0.

In the past 24 hours, there have been multiple earthquakes detected in the same area, with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to above. The region's seismic activity is closely monitored by seismologists, who are working to understand the underlying causes of these frequent earthquakes. Some notable recent earthquakes in the region include a 4.7 magnitude quake on June 17 and a 4.8 magnitude quake on May 11.

The earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 to 6.0 can cause light damage to buildings and other structures. However, the impact of this earthquake is still being assessed, and authorities are working to ascertain if any damage or injuries have been reported. The region's emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to any disasters.