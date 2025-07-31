Russia Hits Back At Donald Trump After 'Dead Economies' Remark, Says US 'Getting Nervous'

Moscow: A war of words has erupted between former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Donald Trump. Tensions flared after Medvedev advised the US President to stop issuing “ultimatum” threats to Russia regarding stalled negotiations with Ukraine, stating that each new ultimatum is a step toward war. Trump swiftly hit back, warning Medvedev that he was “entering very dangerous territory.”

Two days ago, Medvedev took to X and wrote: “Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember two things:"

Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

In another social media post, nearly two weeks prior, Medvedev had posted: “Trump issued a theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin. The world shuddered, expecting the consequences. Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn’t care.”

Following Medvedev’s strong criticism and continued pressure on the Kremlin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, Donald Trump responded:

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We’ve done very little business with India—their tariffs are among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the U.S. do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way. And tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory.”