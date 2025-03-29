Russia is Committing 'Acts of Terror': Zelenskyy Slams Putin After Drone Attacks in Ukraine | Image: AP

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a scathing attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin after a deadly overnight drone attacks across several regions in Ukraine. Zelenskyy said that Russia is mocking "world's peace efforts" by 'committing these acts of terror."

Zelenskyy claimed that throughout Friday, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with more than 170 drones, including over 100 Shaheds. The strikes targeted the Dnipro, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As a result, 21 people were injured, including a pregnant woman. Residential buildings, a hotel-restaurant complex, garages, and a car repair shop were destroyed or damaged in the city.

‘Russia Mocks World’s Peace' Says Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy wrote, "unfortunately", every region targeted by the attacks suffered significant destruction. he added, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those assisting on the ground—rescuers, medical personnel, and those clearing the debris.

"Russia mocks the world’s peace efforts – dragging out the war and committing these acts of terror because it still doesn’t feel real pressure." Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

‘Diplomacy Can Work, Only if Backed by Actions’

Ukrainian leader added, "diplomacy can work, but only when backed by actions that strengthen our warriors and deprive the occupiers of the resources to wage war. Our partners know what can help, what kind of pressure, and it depends on America, on Europe, on everyone in the world who wants effective diplomacy."

The US brokered a partial ceasefire this month in the three-year-old conflict, focusing on strikes against energy facilities. Ukraine has accused Russia of violating the truce, including with a recent attack on the city of Kherson, as Kremlin forces continue to target civilians.

On Friday, US Vice President JD Vance stated that agreements ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea are "almost done" and that progress will be made toward the next phase of the ceasefire once that is achieved.