Russia Keen to Deepen Ties With India, No Signal on Halting Oil Purchases: Kremlin

New Delhi: Russia on Tuesday said it is determined to expand its relationship with India across all areas, while making it clear that New Delhi has not conveyed any intention to stop buying Russian oil.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow has received no official communication from India indicating a halt or reduction in purchases of Russian crude, amid continued global scrutiny of Russia’s energy exports.

“We have not heard any official statements from India about stopping purchases of Russian oil,” Peskov said.

Emphasising the broader bilateral relationship, the Kremlin spokesman said Russia is keen to strengthen ties with India on all fronts, underlining the strategic nature of the partnership between the two countries.

Advertisement

Peskov’s remarks come hours after a historic late-night breakthrough on February 2, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi finalised a landmark trade deal that effectively ends months of escalating economic friction.

Following a high-stakes telephone call, President Trump announced that the United States will slash total tariffs on Indian goods from a punitive 50% to 18%, a move that includes the immediate removal of the 25% "Russian oil penalty" duty.

Advertisement