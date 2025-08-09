Russia's Kuril Islands Hit By Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake

Kuril: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Kuril Islands in Russia's far East. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake measured 6.2 magnitude, although other reports suggest it was a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. The tremor occurred at a depth of 32 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 50.19 N and longitude 159.14 E, east of the Kuril Islands.

The Kuril Islands have been experiencing a series of strong aftershocks following the massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30. The mega-earthquake, tied for the sixth strongest ever recorded, triggered widespread tsunami warnings in the Pacific region, including Hawaii, Japan, and the US West Coast. However, no casualties have been reported in Russia despite the intense seismic activity.

Initially, tsunami warnings were issued for several countries, including Japan and the US. However, these warnings were later downgraded to advisories, and the tsunami advisory for Hawaii has been lifted. The region remains under close monitoring, with seismologists warning of potential aftershocks in the coming days.

The Kuril Islands and Kamchatka Peninsula are located in a seismically active region, prone to powerful earthquakes. The recent earthquakes have caused concern, with agencies closely monitoring the situation. Over 125 aftershocks of magnitude 4.4 or higher have occurred near Russia since the massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake, with three of them exceeding magnitude 6.0.