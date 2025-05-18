Russia Launches Massive Attack On Ukraine With 273 Drones Targeting Multiple Cities

Kyiv: Russia on Sunday launched one of its biggest drone attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war. According to reports, at least four people sustained severe injuries, including a woman and a 4-year-old child. As per the Ukrainian defence forces, 273 massive drones and decoys were reportedly launched targeting multiple areas in Ukraine. The defence forces claimed that at least 88 drones were successfully intercepted, while 128 failed due to electrical interference.

The governor of the Kyiv region, Mykola Kalashnik, confirmed that a 28-year-old woman was killed, and three others sustained injuries, including a 4-year-old child.

Reports claimed that the strike targeted multiple regions of Ukraine, including the capital city, Kyiv and other regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk. Several high-rise residential buildings were damaged, while multiple garages were set on fire.

Ukraine's emergency services also stated that the “massive drone attack" caused a number of fires in various residential areas, prompting the administration to launch a massive rescue operation in the affected areas.

On the other hand, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed intercepting seven Ukrainian drones during the night. As per the Russian administration, an additional 14 drones were taken down on early Sunday.

Ukraine's military stated that the Sunday drone attack was a result of the unsuccessful negotiation on a ceasefire agreement between Moscow and Kyiv on Friday.

Earlier, a proposed face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was called off after Russia rejected Ukraine's proposal of a 30-day ceasefire.