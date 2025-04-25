'Russia Made A Pretty Big Concession To Ukraine By...': Donald Trump Taunts Zelenskyy Again

Washington: US President Donald Trump in a strong statement on Thursday said that Russia has made a 'pretty big concession' to end the war in Ukraine in stopping short of taking whole country. The latest remark from Trump is an apparent dig aimed at his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy which if read between the lines would mean that Vladimir Putin did a favour by not occupying his entire country.

Trump's remark has come a day after he blamed Zelenskyy for halting the process for a peace deal and stop the war after the latter refused to cede Crimea to Russia.

In a long post on his Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote that Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is boasting on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that he will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There’s nothing to talk about here. This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion.

Why did't Ukraine fight for Crimea 11 years ago, asks Trump

Trump mocked Zelenskyy saying nobody is asking him to recognise Crimea as Russian territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired? The area also houses, for many years before “the Obama handover,” major Russian submarine bases.

Zelenskyy's inflammatory statements making difficult to settle war, says Trump

Once again blaming Zelenskyy for delaying peace efforts, Donald Trump said that it’s inflammatory statements from Zelenskyy that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country.

“I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever,” Trump said.

The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the killing field, and nobody wants that!