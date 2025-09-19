Updated 19 September 2025 at 03:34 IST
Russia: Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Region
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky region, Russia, on Friday.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
World News: A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky region, Russia, on Friday. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).
The quake occurred at 11:58 PM PDT on 18 September, with its epicentre located approximately 128 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
Governor of Kamchatka Krai, Vladimir Solodov said all emergency services had been placed on high alert.
A Tsunami alert has been issued for Alaska’s Aleutian Islands after this earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Russia. The quake also raises potential wave activity across the North Pacific region.
Kamchatka is a highly seismic region, and at least two earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 7 have occurred there in the past week.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 19 September 2025 at 00:58 IST