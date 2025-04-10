Russia Mocks US, China, and EU Over Tariff War with Hilarious Meme

Updated April 10th 2025, 18:59 IST
Amid rising global trade tensions, Russia has taken a jibe at the ongoing tariff war between the United States, China, and the European Union. In a bold move, the Russian Embassy in Kenya posted a meme mocking all three economic giants, signalling Moscow’s confidence in its diplomacy and border relations.
The meme, which quickly went viral, was seen as Russia’s way of distancing itself from the global power struggle, even as trade battles intensify.
READ MORE: 'Day to Remember': Trump's 90-Day Tariff Pause Results in Historic Gains on Wall Street, 3rd Best Day for S&P 500 Since 1940 | Republic World
During a recent visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the US for its aggressive trade policies. He specifically criticised the tariffs imposed on Chinese electric vehicles, calling them a sign of "unfair competition." According to Putin, such steps are only a response to the growing strength of Chinese products in global markets.
China, too, hit out at the US for what it called “excessive and absurd” sanctions. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused Washington of trying to hold back China’s rise while keeping control over key global industries.
The European Union, meanwhile, remains caught in the middle. EU diplomats believe China could benefit from the widening trade gap between the US and Europe.
Published April 10th 2025, 18:33 IST