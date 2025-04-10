Russia Mocks US, China, and EU Over Tariff War with Hilarious Meme

Amid rising global trade tensions, Russia has taken a jibe at the ongoing tariff war between the United States, China, and the European Union. In a bold move, the Russian Embassy in Kenya posted a meme mocking all three economic giants, signalling Moscow’s confidence in its diplomacy and border relations.

The meme, which quickly went viral, was seen as Russia’s way of distancing itself from the global power struggle, even as trade battles intensify.

Putin Targets US Trade Policy

During a recent visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the US for its aggressive trade policies. He specifically criticised the tariffs imposed on Chinese electric vehicles, calling them a sign of "unfair competition." According to Putin, such steps are only a response to the growing strength of Chinese products in global markets.

China, EU React Strongly Against Trump's Tariffs

China, too, hit out at the US for what it called “excessive and absurd” sanctions. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused Washington of trying to hold back China’s rise while keeping control over key global industries.