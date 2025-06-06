Russia Offers Political Asylum To Elon Musk Day After Public Fallout With Donald Trump: Reports

Moscow: A day after Donald Trump and Elon Musk full public showdown, Russia has reportedly offered political asylum to the Tesla CEO.

According to Newsweek, a Russian official stated that the country may offer political asylum to Musk, formerly a close aide to Donald Trump and ex-head of DOGE, following his sudden rift with the US President over differences regarding the Congressional spending bill.

According to media reports, Dmitry Novikov, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, commented on the feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

Novikov stated that Musk is not someone who would typically require political asylum. However, he added that if Musk ever found himself in a situation where he needed it, Russia would be willing to provide it.

He made these remarks while speaking to the Russian news outlet TASS.

What happened to Musk-Trump bonhomie?

Elon Musk first vent out his frustration against Donald Trump after differences erupted between the two over Trump administration's Congressional spending bill.

Everything was fine when Trump and Musk addressed media on latter's last day at DOGE. However, soon after that Musk went public against US President, criticising his Congressional spending bill.

In a post on X, Elon Musk had said, “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: You know you did wrong. You know it.”

Musk's remarks against Trump came as a surprise to the world especially after his open endorsement of latter's policy, funding his Presidential campaign and heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Two days later, Donald Trump expressed that he was disappointed with Elon Musk's remark on the spending bill. It was after Trump's statement, the feud between two split out in open and what followed after this was hours of war of words on X and Truth Social, as both of them vent everything out.

Trump threatened to cancel Musk's government funding, contracts

As the ugly showdown between Trump and Musk was on full throttle, the US President threatened to cancel Elon's government contracts and funding.

Hitting back at Trump's threat, the Tesla CEO threatened to decommission SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft immediately.