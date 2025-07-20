Russia Open To Peace Talks, But Won't Compromise On Goals Amid US Deadline: Kremlin

Moscow: Amid intense conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is open to peace talks, but achieving its goals remains a priority. The Kremlin's statement comes after US President Donald Trump gave Moscow a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire or face tougher sanctions. Peskov asserted that President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly expressed his desire to bring the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible, but it's a long process that requires effort.

The Kremlin has made its stance clear on peace talks, which includes, any deal should see Ukraine withdraw from the four regions Russia illegally annexed in September 2022, renounce its bid to join NATO, and accept strict limits on its armed forces. However, Kyiv and its Western allies have rejected these demands. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed a new round of peace talks this week, but no date has been set yet. Istanbul is likely to remain the host city for the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the conflict continues to escalate, with Russia intensifying its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities. In a single night, Russia launched more drones than it did during some entire months in 2024, and analysts predict the barrages will likely escalate. Ukraine's air force said it shot down 18 of 57 Shahed-type and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight into Sunday, with 7 more disappearing from radar. As per claims, the attacks have resulted in civilian casualties.

US, European Allies Making Efforts For Peace Deal

As the conflict got intense, diplomatic efforts are underway to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The US and European allies are working to support Ukraine, while Russia remains committed to achieving its goals. Recent meetings involving officials from the UK, Germany, France, Ukraine, and the US signify an increased urgency in seeking a resolution to the war.

Several nations are imposing sanctions on Russia and discussing their effectiveness and expansion, marking their entry into the conflict. The Global South has taken a more nuanced stance, which is a valuable symbol of its readiness to rally against the West.