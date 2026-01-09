Russia Rejects Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan, 'Security Guarantees' For Ukraine Main Hurdle

New Delhi: The US-brokered 20-Point Peace Plan to end the almost four-year Russia-Ukraine war may have hit a roadblock as the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected the deal saying that the protection plan offered to Ukraine is a “a true axis of war.”

Moscow’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the security assurances for Ukraine will not lead to lasting peace. “The document turned out to be extremely far from a peace settlement. The declaration is not aimed at achieving a lasting peace and security but rather at continuing the militarization, escalation and further conflict aggravation,” it said.

“Its core element is the deployment of ‘a multinational force’ on Ukrainian territory that the coalition will have to form to contribute to the ‘rebuilding’ of the Ukrainian armed forces and ‘support deterrence’ following the cessation of the hostilities,” it added.

Russia Rejects Five-Point Security Plan To Ukraine

This statement comes after Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's envoys for the peace agreement, signed a five-point plan to enhance “security guarantees” for Ukraine which promises “critical long term military assistance” to Ukraine.

The security agreement also promises a peacekeeping force led by Europe, military aid and sanctions in “case of a future armed attack by Russia.”

Russia has also rejected the continuance of Trump’s Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which allows Europe to buy US-made weapons for Ukraine.

“The document also includes clauses on further consolidation of Ukraine’s and NATO’s military industrial sectors,” the ministry said.

“The new militarist declarations of the so-called Coalition of the Willing and the Kyiv regime are forming a true axis of war,” the Ministry said. “Its participants’ plans are becoming increasingly more dangerous and destructive for the future of the European continent and its residents, who are also forced by Western politicians to pay for such ambitions out of their own pockets.”

Future of 20-Point Peace Deal

Ukraine has insisted on the five-point security guarantees from the US and has even requested it to extend it for more than a decade. If Russia forces the Trump administration to scrap these crucial guarantees, which Ukraine maintains, is importance for its existence and to protect against future Russian attacks, the entire peace-deal may fall through.

Russia's rejection has also come at a time when the US attacked and seized its oil tanker, to which the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong statement mentioning that the blatant act goes against the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and also poses a threat to the freedom of navigation at sea.