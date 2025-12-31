Russia Releases Video Footage to Challenge Kyiv Over Alleged Attack

A Russian service member stands next to the remains of a drone, which, according to the Russian Defence Ministry, was downed during the repelling of an alleged Ukrainian attack. | Image: Reuters

Moscow: Russia's defence ministry released video footage on Wednesday of what it said was a downed drone at a briefing intended to show Ukraine tried this week to attack a presidential residence and challenge Kyiv's denials that such an attack took place.

Kyiv says Moscow has produced no evidence to support its allegations and that Russia invented the alleged attack to block progress at talks on ending the war in Ukraine. Officials in several Western countries have cast doubt on Russia's version of events and questioned whether there was any attack.

Video footage released by Russia’s Defence Ministry showed a senior officer, Major-General Alexander ​Romanenkov, setting out details of ⁠how Moscow says it believes Ukraine attacked one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences in the Novgorod region.

Maj. Gen. Romanenkov said 91 drones had been ‌launched from Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv regions in ‌a “thoroughly planned” attack that he said was thwarted by Russian air defences, caused ‍no damage and injured no one.

Advertisement

The video released by the Ministry included footage of a Russian serviceman ‍standing next to fragments of a device which he said was a downed Ukrainian Chaklun-V drone carrying a six-kilogram explosive device which had not detonated.

The Ministry did not explain how it knew what the device’s target was. Reuters could not confirm the location and the date of the footage ⁠showing fragments of a destroyed device. The model of the destroyed device could not ​be immediately verified.

Advertisement