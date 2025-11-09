Updated 9 November 2025 at 14:17 IST
Russia's Lavrov: I Am Ready to Meet Rubio
As per reports, Washington called off the new summit after Lavrov's ministry sent a message indicating Moscow was not prepared to yield on its demands over Ukraine.
Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he was ready to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio but that Russia's interests would have to be taken into account for there to be peace in Ukraine. The Kremlin on Friday dismissed speculation that Lavrov had fallen out of favour with Vladimir Putin after efforts to organise a summit between the Russian president and Donald Trump were put on ice last month.
Reuters and other media reported that Washington called off the new summit after Lavrov's ministry sent a message indicating Moscow was not prepared to yield on its demands over Ukraine. Britain's Financial Times cited a source as suggesting that Lavrov's conversation with Rubio had put Washington off. "Secretary of State Marco Rubio and I understand the need for regular communication," Lavrov told state news agency RIA.
"It is important for discussing the Ukrainian issue and promoting the bilateral agenda. That is why we communicate by telephone and are ready to hold face-to-face meetings when necessary," Lavrov said.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
9 November 2025