Russia's Tambov In Alert After Speeding Car Mows Down Pedestrians At Crosswalk

Tambov: In Russia's Tambov, a speeding car allegedly crashed into pedestrians at full speed, flinging the victims into the air and leaving multiple critically injured. The shocking video of the incident has surfaced online, showing multiple victims lying on the ground after the speeding car mowed down the crowd at a crosswalk. The incident has left the people of Tambov in shock. The Russian authorities have reportedly rushed to the spot and are working to ascertain the exact number of victims and the circumstances surrounding the accident.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a car travelling at high speed lost control and plowed into a group of pedestrians waiting to cross the road. The impact was so severe that it sent victims flying in the air. The video footage of the incident is harrowing, showing the tragic consequences of reckless driving.

The Russian authorities rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. The events leading to the incident and details about the driver are being ascertained. The investigation will also examine whether the driver was speeding or if there were any mechanical issues with the vehicle.

No Official Report On The Number Of Victims

As of now, there is no official report on the number of victims, but reports claim that multiple people have sustained injuries and a few are in critical condition. All the victims were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. The city's emergency services are on the scene, providing assistance to the injured and trying to determine the extent of the damage.

The city's mayor has promised a thorough investigation and has urged citizens to remain calm while the authorities work to ascertain the cause of the accident.