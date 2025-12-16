Russia School Stabbing: Teen in ‘No Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Stabs 10-Year-Old Student To Death, Injures Three; Arrested

Moscow: IIn a tragic incident this morning at a secondary school in Russia's Gorki-2 village, Odintsovo urban district, a 10-year-old primary school student was fatally stabbed inside the school.

According to reports, the attack was carried out by a 15-year-old teenager where a 32-year-old security guard, Dmitry Pavlov, was also killed after trying to intervene. The guard was reportedly sprayed with pepper spray before being stabbed and later succumbed to his injuries.

The teenager, reportedly wearing a mask and helmet and carrying a knife and pepper spray, targeted students and staff, causing panic in classrooms and corridors. As the situation escalated, students fled the building to save themselves. Investigators said the 10-year-old was chased through the school before being killed inside.

Armed police later stormed the school after the teenager barricaded himself inside and was taken into custody without further casualties.

Images circulating online show the suspect in custody wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan “No Lives Matter” and a Kolovrat symbol. Reports also suggest that the accused posted a video and a manifesto in a class chat prior to the attack.

Authorities are investigating the incident to establish the full sequence of events and determine any possible ideological motives behind the attack.