×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Russia-Ukraine Conflict : Solution Cannot Be Found On Battlefield, Says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday said India's position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been that a solution cannot be found on the battlefield and New Delhi wants to find a way of bringing this conflict to an end.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Russia-Ukraine Conflict : Solution Cannot Be Found On Battlefield, Says EAM Jaishankar
Russia-Ukraine Conflict : Solution Cannot Be Found On Battlefield, Says EAM Jaishankar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday said India's position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been that a solution cannot be found on the battlefield and New Delhi wants to find a way of bringing this conflict to an end.

Responding to a question on India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict during his interaction with the Indian diaspora here in the Malaysian capital, Jaishankar said that there are "no winners of a conflict".

Advertisement

"We took the position from the start, that you're not going to get a solution to this conflict on the battlefield," he said.

"At the end of the day, every party and a lot of innocent bystanders or other nations also get ruined or affected. One way or the other by conflict. So, our position has been here to find a way of bringing this conflict to an end," he said, adding that "very honestly, in some circles, this was not a very popular position at that time".

Advertisement

On the Israel-Hamas conflict, Jaishankar said what happened on October 7 was terrorism, referring to the multi-front attack by the Palestinian militant group in southern Israel.

"On the other hand, nobody would, you know, countenance the deaths of innocent civilians. Countries may be justified at least in their own minds and response, but you cannot have a response which does not take into account something called international humanitarian law," he said.

Advertisement

"And the fact is, that whatever the rights and wrongs of the issue, there is the underlying issue of the rights of the Palestinians and the fact that they have been denied their homeland," he added.

"We have also been the country who have the opportunity to talk to the Russians very frankly and bluntly on this (Ukraine) issue on different aspects. You know, others have used us to pass messages. And by the way, the same thing applies when it comes to the Gaza-Israel conflict as well," he said.

Advertisement

During his address, Jaishankar said India and Malaysia are by nature "pluralistic". He also talked about his meeting with Malaysia's top leadership and hoped that the ties would be further strengthened.

He also held a "productive" round-table meeting with CEOs in Malaysia.

Advertisement

"Glad to hear about growing interest in partnering with Indian industries. Encouraged them to join in India’s growth story. Discussed geopolitical developments that can provide more opportunities in India-Malaysia business interactions," he said in a post on X.

The minister also met SA Vigneswaran, President of Malaysian Indian Congress, and the bloc's members and thanked them for their continued support towards nurturing closer India-Malaysia ties.

Advertisement

"Received YB Senator @KSaraswathy24, Vice President of @KEADILAN and other senior members earlier today in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated their commitment for deepening India-Malaysia cooperation in various domains," he said in another post.

Jaishankar is in Kuala Lumpur on the third and last leg of his three-nation tour to Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia. 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Wedding Confirmed

a few seconds ago
Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi’s flat

a few seconds ago
Baltimore Key Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

a minute ago
Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds.

Joe Biden on Bridge

2 minutes ago
Russia-Ukraine Conflict : Solution Cannot Be Found On Battlefield, Says EAM Jaishankar

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

3 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI

3 minutes ago
Mobile gaming

Revenue for Indian gaming

3 minutes ago
varun gandhi

Pilibhit LS seat

6 minutes ago
Anurag Thakur Slams Kejriwal For Not Quitting Delhi CM Post After His Arrest in Excise Policy Case

Anurag Thakur

7 minutes ago
AIFF

AIFF staffer harassment

9 minutes ago
congress

LS polls

10 minutes ago
Heeramandi

Heeramandi Release Date

13 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
Water Retention

Water Retention

19 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

govt employee suicide

24 minutes ago
Bhopal Shocker: Couple Assaults 87-Year-Old Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

Bhopal

25 minutes ago
Disney

Disney, Florida resolve

26 minutes ago
2023 was second warmest year for India since 1901, says IMD

Heatwave

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Joins BJP As Kejriwal Confined to Jail

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. Large Cache of Branded Goods Related to YSRCP Unearthed, EC Begins Probe

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  3. RJD Fields Bima Bharti From Purnea, Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Congress Lodges Complaint Against TMC's Yusuf Pathan For MCC Violation

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  5. Investment Firm Owner In Thane Dupes Depositors Of Rs 44 lakh, Booked

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo