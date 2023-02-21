Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Biden Announces US Will Host NATO Summit 2024

In the wake of Russia's continuous attack on Ukraine, Poland has decided to now provide at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in the "next two or three weeks," said the country’s foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Notably, the tanks will be provided only after the completion of the training of the Ukrainian troops, the ministry said. Łukasz Jasina, the spokesperson for Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Poland agreed to send fighter jets to Ukraine but that there was still some way to go in achieving a consensus among NATO countries.

"Just like it was with the tanks, we hope that this coalition will be big enough to support Ukrainians more and more." "Jets are very useful in the Ukrainian war," Jasina said. "Still, I’m an optimist," he added. "But we are a member of NATO, and we want to reach agreement on all such issues to participate in this together because the alliance is stronger when we are together," the spokesman said.