Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Biden Announces US Will Host NATO Summit 2024

A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said that the United Kingdom hopes that Kremlin leader Putin will “reconsider his rash decision to suspend Russia’s participation in the New START Treaty,”
When President Joe Biden was in Ukraine on Monday, Russia carried out a test of an intercontinental ballistic missile that appeared to have failed, said two US officials. According to a CNN report, one official said that Russia notified the US about the missile attack in advance through deconfliction lines or a line of communication with the Russian military. While another official said that the test did not pose a risk to the United States and that the US did not view the test as an anomaly or an escalation.
No official peace plans have been seen from China's side, said Zelenskyy. He also said that he is counting on international support for Ukraine’s own peace formula. While addressing a joint conference with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Zelensky said Ukraine is interested in all countries being involved in ending the war.
"We expect the UN to support our peace formula on February 23. I think it is essential to have one single standpoint," Zelensky said. "I have not seen any official document [from China]," reported CNN.
US President Joe Biden met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Warsaw on Tuesday. Notably, this comes a few days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country has "deep concern" about Russia's efforts to destabilise Moldova's government. Last week, Sandu said that Russia was plotting a coup in Moldova.
During the meeting, Biden highlighted ongoing US assistance to "help Moldova strengthen its political and economic resilience, including its democratic reform agenda and energy security, and to address the effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine," per the official statement released by the White House.
In the wake of Russia's continuous attack on Ukraine, Poland has decided to now provide at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in the "next two or three weeks," said the country’s foreign ministry on Tuesday.
Notably, the tanks will be provided only after the completion of the training of the Ukrainian troops, the ministry said. Łukasz Jasina, the spokesperson for Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Poland agreed to send fighter jets to Ukraine but that there was still some way to go in achieving a consensus among NATO countries.
"Just like it was with the tanks, we hope that this coalition will be big enough to support Ukrainians more and more." "Jets are very useful in the Ukrainian war," Jasina said. "Still, I’m an optimist," he added. "But we are a member of NATO, and we want to reach agreement on all such issues to participate in this together because the alliance is stronger when we are together," the spokesman said.
Czech President-elect Petr Pavel on Tuesday called US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv and Warsaw an “extremely strong signal” of Washington’s commitment to Ukraine and its European allies. He also warned against negotiating with Russia, saying eastern European countries that were part of the Soviet Union-era Warsaw Pact defense treaty were highly aware of Russia’s capabilities.
“We have no idealistic ideas about where Russia is heading, about the possibility of negotiation with Russia. We all know that Russia understands power,” Pavel told CNN. “For us, power comes from unity. That’s why we are very clear on a united approach of all EU and NATO countries against Russian aggression," reported CNN.
The US President concluded his address in Warsaw and insisted that there is "no nobler goal" than freedom. "We do now must be done so our children and grandchildren know it as well," he added. "Freedom, stand with us, we will stand with you. Let us move forward with faith and conviction and a binding commitment to be allies," the US President concluded. The POTUS left the podium with thunderous applause from the Polish gathering.
US President Biden took Putin's name ten times in his speech in Warsaw as he went after the Russian leader and expressed his support to the Ukrainian bloc, CNN reported. Putin on the other hand didn't mention his US counterpart's name in his lengthy speech. "President Putin's craven lust for land and power will fail, and the Ukrainians' love for their country will prevail," he said.
During his speech in Poland, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States will host the 2024 NATO summit. “Next year, I will host every member of NATO for our 2024 summit in the United States. Together, we’ll celebrate the 75th anniversary of the strongest defensive alliance in the history of the world: NATO,” Biden said Tuesday. Biden then went on to express his support for the alliance. “Let there be no doubt: commitment of the United States to our alliance and Article 5 is rock solid. And every member of NATO knows it and Russia knows it as well: an attack against one is an attack against all. It’s a sacred oath," he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the delegation from the US House Representatives in Kyiv. According to CNN, the delegation was led by the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael McCaul.
"This is a very powerful signal. Yesterday — President Biden's visit, today — a meeting with you. I believe this is very important evidence that the United States supports Ukraine," Zelensky said in a statement on Tuesday.
The US President rebutted the proclamation made by the Russian President earlier today. "Tonight, I speak once more to the people of Russia. The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia. The West was not plotting to attack Russia as Putin said today," Biden said Tuesday in a speech in Warsaw, Poland. "This war is never a necessity. It's a tragedy. President Putin chose this war," he added.
Addressing the Polish gathering on Tuesday, Biden said that "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia." "For free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and you know, this has been an extraordinary year in every sense," Biden said. "Extraordinary brutality of Russian forces and mercenaries. They have committed depravities, crimes against humanity without shame or compunction," he added.
Biden then went on to call out Russia over their tactics used in the war, "They have targeted civilians with death and destruction," he said. "Used rape as a weapon of war. Stolen Ukrainian children in an attempt to steal Ukraine's bombed train station, maternity hospitals, schools, orphanages. No one, no one can turn away their eyes from the atrocities that Russia is committing. It is abhorrent. It is abhorrent. But extraordinarily, as well, has been the response of the Ukrainian people and the world," he added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called US President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine a "performance". "What's new in this? You know, the performance is on. And so it continues,” Lavrov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Tuesday. “Everything works in this vein, from the point of view of our former Western colleagues, and from the point of view of saving the Nazi regime. Attempts are futile," Lavrov added.
In his speech in Poland, the US President reiterated his promise to impose more sanctions on Russia this week. On Monday, Biden made similar assertions during his surprise visit to Ukraine. Watch Biden's speech.
In his evening speech, the US President attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin and asserted that 'Putin cannot be appeased, only opposed". "The appetites of the autocrat cannot be appeased - they can only be opposed. Autocrats only understand one word - no, no, no," Biden said on Tuesday. "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," he added. The US president then went on to assert that the Russian President can end the war with just one word. "He could end the war with a word - it's simple," Biden asserted.
In the evening speech outside the Warsaw palace, the US President asserted that " Kyiv stands proud, tall, and free". "whole world faced a test of the ages when Russia invaded Ukraine, as well as NATO and all democracies," Biden said. The US President asserted that the Ukrainian allies are standing up for "democracy and sovereignty, and the right of people to live free from aggression".
US President Joe Biden started off his speech by calling Poland "one of the US’ great allies". The US President thanked his Polish counterpart for the warm welcome.
Before Biden addressed the gathering at the event, the Polish president asserted in the speech that the "defenders of Ukraine will prevail". He then went on to add that the "horrible sacrifice of Ukrainians will bear the fruits of victory." The Polish President also praised Biden's visit to Ukraine and said, "Biden stood in Ukraine above all odds, and has shown that Ukraine is not alone".
Polish President Andrzej Duda is giving a speech outside the Warsaw Palace in Poland. In his speech, the Polish president asserted that Ukraine "has to win" the Russia-Ukraine war. The Polish President then went on to thank the US and NATO for sending military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
"We are relying on ourselves. It is we Ukrainians who want to win but we need support. We are ready for talks but not on basis of compromises or else another war will come in future," Former Ukraine Foreign Minister said.
As US President Joe Biden is in Poland, the White House have said that POTUS' remarks at the Kubicki Arkades is a widely anticipated event.
In a press briefing, the White House said: “The speech will be carried live by all major TV networks. The U.S. Embassy in Warsaw invited not only government officials and leaders of all political parties, but also the general public. “I cordially invite you to the speech of President Joe Biden in Warsaw. This is a unique opportunity to see the President of the United States live” – wrote the U.S. Ambassador Mark Brzezinski.
"Those who were interested in attending the event were required to register on the Embassy’s website. Thousands of people are expected. Those who won’t be able to enter the gated area will have the opportunity to watch the speech on the large outdoor screens.”
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that the world has repeatedly urged Russia not to resort to nuclear threats in his standoff with the west over the war in Ukraine.
Speaking on a visit to an area in Turkey after the deadly quake, Baerbock also said Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend a landmark nuclear arms control treaty with the US underscored the importance of moves towards nuclear disarmament.
Wagner's boss Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of "treason" for an alleged attempt to destroy his private military company.
In an audio recording published Tuesday by his press service on Telegram, he said: "The Chief of the General Staff and the Minister of Defense are handing out commands right and left, that the Wagner PMC should not receive ammunition, they are also not helping with air transport."
“There is direct opposition, which is called nothing more than an attempt to destroy PMCs," he said. “This can be equated to high treason now when the Wagner PMC are fighting for Bakhmut, losing hundreds of their fighters every day.”
The miffed Wagner chief further complained about the increase in the number of deaths within Wagner, citing a consistent lack of supplies.
“Wagner PMCs do not have ammunition. Why do the rest of the units also have a constant shortage of ammunition? A handful of military functionaries decided that this is their country, their people, who decided that these people would die when it suits them,” he said.
Ex-US president Donald Trump believes he could get Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hammer out a peace deal if he gets elected after the US election.
“So I would literally start calling, not from the day I took over but from the night I won. I’d call two people. You know who the people are? Putin, right you know who Putin is, and Zelensky. And I’d say ‘were gonna meet, we’re gonna meet’. And I guarantee I could work that out, I guarantee. I know exactly what I’d say, by the way. I’d tell one guy this and I’d tell one guy that and I’d say you better make a deal. We would have a deal made in 24 hours,” Trump said, speaking at an event in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday night.
The Ukrainian Education Ministry on Tuesday ordered Ukraine schools to teach remotely over attack of fears on the one year of Russian invasion i.e. February 24.
Schools were told to hold classes remotely from 22-24 February because of the risk of Russian missile strikes. In a statement, the ministry recommended schools “to protect the lives and health of all participants in the educational process, as a preventive measure before the anniversary”.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is preparing to visit Russia for a summit with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in the coming months, according to people familiar with the plan, reported Wall Street Journal. China said it wants to play a more active role aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.
The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni dismissed Putin's 'state of the nation' address and called it "propaganda" as she arrived in Kyiv ahead of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "A part of my heart hoped for some different words, for a step ahead. It was propaganda," Meloni said on Tuesday, Sky News reported. The Italian PM also went on to assert that Italy will be with Ukraine "to the end".
US President Joe Biden thanked Polish President Andrzej Duda for Warsaw's "unwavering" commitment to supporting Ukraine in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In the bilateral meeting with the Polish President, Biden asserted that Kyiv is in a "better position than we’ve ever been” and called on NATO countries to “keep our head and our focus.” “I made it clear that the commitment of the United States is real and that a year later I would argue NATO is stronger than it’s ever been,” Biden said. He then went on to talk about the connection between the Polish and American people. "The connection between Polish and American people is extremely strong and deep,” Biden said. “A lot of challenges we have to face but I’m confident we can do it together,” he added.