The Indian Government started Operation Ganga with the aim to evacuate India's stranded students amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Minister of Law Kiren Rijijiu is one of the four Indian Ministers who will be travelling to Ukraine's border countries to ensure better coordination with the embassy and the students. The law minister shared a photo giving contact details of all the helpdesks numbers and emails around the Ukraine bordering countries. The helpdesks numbers of Slovak Republic, Poland, Romania and Hungary are given below.

Helpline numbers for Indian nationals stranded in Europe

Slovak Republic

+421 252631377

+421 252962916

+421 951697560

hoc.bratislava@mea.gov.in

Poland

+48 225400000

+48 795850877

+48 792712511

controlroominwarsaw@gmail.com

Romania

+40 732124309

+40 771632567

+40 745161631

+40 741528123

controlroombucharest@gmail.com

Hungary

+36 308517373

+36 13257742

+36 13257743

Whatsapp for Hungary: +36 308517373

Operation Ganga

Under the backing of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, 7 evacuation flights carrying nearly 1,578 nationals have reached India. While Puri, Rijiju and Singh will be going to Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Scindia shall visit Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that amid the tensions and military development in Ukraine, Indian nations are being asked to reroute to the international borders of Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Shehyni-Medyka, Krakowiec, Zahony, Vsyne Nemecke and Suceava to proceed to cross borders to Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic. The Indian government began its evacuation mission on February 26 in order to receive Indian nationals who are stranded in the eastern European country.

Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs has already set up 24x7 control centres to assist stranded Indians in reaching the Ukrainian border points. Furthermore, it has also has launched a dedicated Twitter handle pertaining to this mission. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, February 28, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi urged the stranded students to not panic. "We will not rest till our fellow Indians are safe," wrote External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar