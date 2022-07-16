30% Of Russian Missiles Strike Military Infrastructure, Civilian Areas Impacted: Official

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate with the Russian forces being relentless in their pursuit of attacking the ex-soviet state, Ukraine's Defence Ministry has claimed that 70% of the Russian strikes hit residential areas and the other 30% of Russian missile strikes target military infrastructure of Ukraine. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense, Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, "30% of Russian missile strikes target military infrastructure, most hit civilian areas," while "70% of Russian strikes hit residential areas with no military objectives," reported The Kyiv Independent.

Russian missile strikes target military infrastructure and residential areas: Official

⚡️Official: 30% of Russian missile strikes target military infrastructure, most hit civilian areas.



According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, 70% of Russian strikes hit residential areas with no military objectives. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky has also revealed that the Russian military has killed one civilian and injured three others. Three people have been reported dead and 15 wounded in Dnipro Oblast, said Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Russia destroys two universities in Mykolaiv

Today russia-Terrorist attacked 2 biggest Universities in Mykolayiv. At least 10 missiles. Now they attack our education. I’m asking Universities of all democratic countries to claim russia what it is really is- the Terrorist pic.twitter.com/VNiRxNbT89 — Віталій Кім / Vitaliy Kim (@vitalij_kim) July 15, 2022

This comes at a time when Russia has already been accused of striking down universities in Ukraine, as two of the largest universities in Mykolaiv were reduced to ashes on Friday morning after Russia launched 10 missile strikes targeting the Admiral Makarov National Shipbuilding University and Sukhomlyi Mykolaiv National University. The visual of the explosion was shared by the head of the Mykolaiv oblast, Vitaly Kim, who stated that Russia is now attacking its educational institutions and called for all democratic countries to condemn the Kremlin's war crimes. He also called Russia a "real terrorist".

Taking to Twitter, Vitaly Kim wrote, "Today Russia-Terrorists attacked the 2 biggest universities in Mykolayiv." At least 10 missiles were launched. Now they are attacking our education. I’m asking universities of all democratic countries to claim Russia for what it really is-the Terrorist. "

8000 Russian troops killed since onset of war: Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces on Friday announced that they have managed to eliminate a total of 38,000 Russian soldiers since the beginning of the war. In addition to this, a total of 220 planes, 1672 tanks, 188 helicopters, 3866 APV, 15 boats/cutters, 842 artillery systems, and 681 UAVs among other war equipment were destroyed by the Ukrainian troops.

Image: AP/ Representative