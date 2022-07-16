Last Updated:

30% Of Russian Missiles Strike Military Infrastructure, Civilian Areas Impacted: Official

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine MoD has claimed that 70% of the Russian strikes hit residential areas and other 30% missile strikes military infrastructure

Written By
Amrit Burman
Russia

Image: AP/ Representative


As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate with the Russian forces being relentless in their pursuit of attacking the ex-soviet state, Ukraine's Defence Ministry has claimed that 70% of the Russian strikes hit residential areas and the other 30% of Russian missile strikes target military infrastructure of Ukraine. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense, Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, "30% of Russian missile strikes target military infrastructure, most hit civilian areas," while "70% of Russian strikes hit residential areas with no military objectives," reported The Kyiv Independent. 

Russian missile strikes target military infrastructure and residential areas: Official

Meanwhile, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky has also revealed that the Russian military has killed one civilian and injured three others. Three people have been reported dead and 15 wounded in Dnipro Oblast, said Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. 

READ | US to resume International Space Station flights with Russia's Roscosmos: NASA

Russia destroys two universities in Mykolaiv

This comes at a time when Russia has already been accused of striking down universities in Ukraine, as two of the largest universities in Mykolaiv were reduced to ashes on Friday morning after Russia launched 10 missile strikes targeting the Admiral Makarov National Shipbuilding University and Sukhomlyi Mykolaiv National University. The visual of the explosion was shared by the head of the Mykolaiv oblast, Vitaly Kim, who stated that Russia is now attacking its educational institutions and called for all democratic countries to condemn the Kremlin's war crimes. He also called Russia a "real terrorist".

READ | Russia claims Ukrainian refugees in Europe are 'simply lost & will face unenviable fate'

Taking to Twitter, Vitaly Kim wrote, "Today Russia-Terrorists attacked the 2 biggest universities in Mykolayiv." At least 10 missiles were launched. Now they are attacking our education. I’m asking universities of all democratic countries to claim Russia for what it really is-the Terrorist. " 

8000 Russian troops killed since onset of war: Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces on Friday announced that they have managed to eliminate a total of 38,000 Russian soldiers since the beginning of the war. In addition to this, a total of 220 planes, 1672 tanks, 188 helicopters, 3866 APV, 15 boats/cutters, 842 artillery systems, and 681 UAVs among other war equipment were destroyed by the Ukrainian troops. 

READ | UK citizen dies in detention in breakaway east Ukraine region, Britain summons Russian amb

Image: AP/ Representative

READ | Russia's missile strikes on Ukrainian city Dnipro leave 3 dead, 15 injured
First Published:
COMMENT