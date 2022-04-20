5 Lakh Ukrainians Relocated To Russia, Detained By Russian Forces: Ukrainian Envoy To UN

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the 56th day, with Moscow relentlessly bombarding key Ukrainian cities, Kyiv has claimed that more than five lakh Ukrainians have been relocated to Russia and are being detained by Russian forces. According to the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, 500,000 Ukrainians, including 121,000 children, were forcefully transferred to Russia by the invaders.

“Deported people are deported to depressed regions and then banned from leaving for two years. Ukrainians are also held in filtration camps," ZN.UA News quoted Kyslytsya as saying.

Further, Kyslytsya emphasised that this is an abduction that requires a response from the world community. He said, “Every time it seems that we are used to the shameful methods of the Russian war.” Referring to the condition of the embattled Mariupol and scores of other cities in the country, Ukraine's permanent representative claimed that it demonstrates that the Russians may achieve new heights, ZN.UA News reported.

Over 4.9 million Ukrainian citizens have fled war-torn nation: UNHCR

In addition to this, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) revealed that over 4.9 million Ukrainian citizens have fled the war-torn nation since the conflict with Russia commenced on February 24. The exodus, according to UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo, is the "fastest-growing and one of the largest refugee crises" they have ever seen in Europe since World War II.

As the war persists, Mantoo further stated that the influx of refugees will continue. Apart from this, during a press conference on Tuesday, representatives from the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) also spoke about the refugee influx as well as other atrocities of Russian troops. According to a report by The Associated Press, Bhanu Bhatnagar, a spokesperson for the WHO, claimed that approximately "137 verified attacks" had hit health facilities, including supplies, ambulances, and employees.

Meanwhile, Jakob Kern, the WFP's Emergency Coordinator for the Ukraine Crisis, claimed that between 100,000 and 150,000 people were in need of help, with Mariupol alone requiring approximately "two to three trucks a day" of food supplies.

Earlier, according to figures published on the UNHCR website, as of April 10, over 2,451,342 individuals have arrived in Poland from Ukraine since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. While 643,058 individuals have entered Romania, 394,740 Ukrainians have fled to Moldova, and 394,740 people have arrived in Hungary. Whereas, 301,405 individuals have migrated to Slovakia, leaving their homes in Ukraine.

In addition, the United Nations has claimed that since Russia's military involvement in Ukraine, 1,982 people have died and 2,651 have been injured. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) estimates that the war's casualties would be higher because reporting from certain locations has been withheld and other claims are still pending confirmation.

(Image: AP)