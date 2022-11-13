After Kherson's Liberation, Ukraine President Says 'will See Many More Such Greetings'

As the celebrations continue over the weekend as a result of Russia's retreat from Kherson, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday stated that more lands will be liberated and that “We will see many more such greetings.” These remarks of the Ukrainian president came after Ukrainian soldiers were welcomed as heroes in Kherson. In a night address to the citizens, Zelenskyy said, “Today we all feel enthusiastic together. I don't know if we have at least one person who hasn't watched the video of our Kherson people greeting the Ukrainian defenders.”

The President further added," After several months of Russian occupation, months of the mockery of our people, months of stories that Russia is supposedly there forever, the Ukrainian streets are still covered in the sea of Ukrainian flags". “People did not even think of refusing Ukraine. And the world sees it now”, claimed Zelenskyy.

Expressing gratitude to the Ukrainian defenders, Zelenskyy also added, “We will see many more such greetings. In those cities and villages that are still under occupation.”

Besides this, Ukrainian officials have issued a warning by stating that "the war is not over". On Friday, cheering crowds greeted Ukrainian forces as they arrived in the city, the only regional capital Russia has seized since February. Similar happy scenes were reportedly taking place in other parts of Ukraine, such as the capital city of Kyiv and Odesa, BBC reported.

However, despite the setback to Moscow's objectives, authorities are nonetheless cautious. An adviser to the Ukrainian defence minister, Yuriy Sak told BBC that it was "too early to relax."

'This war is far from over': Ukraine

During an interview with Radio 4's Today, Sak said, "We always believed that we would liberate Kherson." He added, "And we are confident that now Russians are beginning to believe that they will never be able to win this war. We see the panic in their ranks. We see the panic in their propaganda machine."

According to BBC, the adviser said, “But of course, this is a very important moment, but... this war is far from over."

Besides this, running water, food, as well as medication are all scarce in Kherson, but according to a city official, emergency supplies are beginning to come from neighbouring Mykolaiv. Roman Golovnya, the aide, estimates that 70,000 to 80,000 people now reside in Kherson, out of the 320,000 who did so before the conflict.

In addition to this, there was happiness in the police headquarters as well. As per The Sky News report, the Ukrainian national flag once more flew proudly.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the chief of the military administration for the Kyiv area, as well as Yuriy Sak warned of the ongoing threat of missile attacks. In recent weeks, Russia has begun launching missiles against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, seriously impairing the nation's output.

Meanwhile, following an eight-month occupation by Russian soldiers, the Ukrainian military conducted "stabilisation measures" close to the southern city of Kherson on Saturday. This Russian retreat further undermined President Vladimir Putin's plans to annex major portions of Ukraine, Associated Press reported. Kherson people awoke from a night of joyous celebration that broke out in the city and neighbouring regions when the Kremlin said its forces had withdrawn to the other side of the Dnieper River.

Apart from this, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, “before fleeing from Kherson, the occupiers destroyed all critical infrastructure - communications, supply of water, heat, electricity", BBC reported.

(Image: AP)