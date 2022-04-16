Ukrainian military forces reportedly launched two missile attacks on Russia's key warship "Moskva", which led to its sinking in the Black Sea. The United States confirmed the attack, saying the Russian warship "Moskva" was struck by at least two Ukrainian Neptune missiles.

The Ukrainian defence department has also admitted that they attacked the vessel in the Black Sea. US' confirmation of Ukraine's shooting down Moskva came as the Kremlin announced that it would increase the attacks on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, including strikes on decision-making headquarters in the city.

Ukraine's attack on Russia's Moskva was one of the major victories for Ukraine. According to military analysts, the "Moskva" was believed to be a major war asset to the Russian army as it helped Russian forces when German dive bombers ruined the Soviet battleship, Marat, in Kronshtadt harbor, according to ABC News. The 12,500-tonne, 610-foot warship Moskva was believed to be one of the biggest Russian warships damaged by enemy fire since 1941.

Russia Ukraine war: Here's everything about Neptune missiles that took down Moskva

Ukraine's Neptune missiles were responsible for taking down Russia's Moskva in the Black Sea. RK-360MT Neptunes are mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that are capable of attacking the enemy within a range of 300 km. The Neptune missile is a 16-foot-long, engine-powered missile that can travel at a speed of up to 560 mph (900 km/hr) and at heights of between 9 to 30 ft above the surface.

The missile weighs 870 kg, carries a 159 kg warhead, and is capable of destroying targets of up to 5000 tons, using radar-homing guidance to home in on enemy ships. According to the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST), an independent Russian research organisation, "One Neptune division has six USPU-360 launchers."

It is normally capable of firing a salvo of 24 anti-ship missiles, reported INews. It is worth mentioning here that the Neptune system was designed by Ukraine-based defense manufacturer LUCH Design Bureau, from which Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence ordered its first batch of the missiles.

When did Ukraine acquire Neptune missiles?

The Ukrainian defence department in March 2021 tightened up its coastal defences against Russian forces when the Ukrainian navy obtained the first unit of the cruise missile system.

Image: AP