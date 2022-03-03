Amazon Pledges To Extend Logistics And Cybersecurity Assistance To War-hit Ukraine

A week after pledging humanitarian support to the war-hit Ukraine, Amazon has now extended logistic supplies and cyber security expertise to those in need of helping governments and companies. Informing about the same, Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy took to Twitter on Thursday and said that the company in line with its humanitarian relief NGOs on the ground with cash donations from Amazon and its employees will be further extending logistics to get supplies to people needing them, and cyber security assistance to companies and governments.

Also, calling the ongoing situation in Ukraine 'deeply concerning', he said that "Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help."

(2/2) We’re supporting humanitarian relief NGOs on the ground with cash donations from Amazon and our employees, logistics to get supplies to people needing them, and cyber security assistance to companies and governments. — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) March 3, 2022

Amazon's humanitarian support to Ukraine

Earlier last week, Amazon which holds no direct operation in Ukraine stepped in to provide humanitarian support to the country which is facing an ongoing invasion by the Russian troops. In a blog post shared on Monday, the tech giant pledged to contribute $5 million to humanitarian groups including UNICEF, UNHCR, World Food Program, Red Cross, Polska Akcja Humanitarna, and Save the Children.

"Like many of you around the world, we’re watching what’s happening in Ukraine with horror, concern, and heavy hearts," it said. Further adding more to it, the company also said that it will match up to $5 million in additional donations from its workers to those organisations. Also, customers can pitch in through amazon.com as donation buttons are being added to its home pages in various countries including the US, UK, Poland, and Germany.

Apart from that, Amazon has also waived its fees for payment processing extending support to its employees in Ukraine's neighbouring countries including Poland. The company said that it will extend support to the employees who have been given additional time to take care of themselves and their families. Also, it is working with the Ukrainian nationals to facilitate immigration work visas in case they are relocated.

"The recovery from the war will take many years, and we’ll continue working with NGOs, our employees, and our partners to support the relief efforts and those affected", it said in its statement.

Image: AP