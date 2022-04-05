In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, former Estonian intelligence chief, Eerik N Kross, who has condemned Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine on numerous occasions, has claimed that ambulance drivers travelling to Ukraine are being stopped and harassed by German police in Berlin.

Earlier, he warned that a ceasefire in Ukraine right now would be catastrophic and would result in countless 'Bucha' massacres across Russia's occupied territory. He also said that an Ukrainian victory and the liberation of the entire country are needed instead of a ceasefire.

On Twitter, the ex-intelligence chief stated that he keeps getting calls from Estonians driving ambulances to Ukraine, who said that they are being stopped and harassed by German police. He said that they are being stopped for hours due to issues like incorrect number plates and more. However, he also claimed that while ambulances are being stopped for hours in Berlin, Russians drive around the city with Soviet flags.

I keep getting calls from Estonians driving ambulances to Ukraine being stopped and harassed by German police. Wrong number plates. Dont like lights etc Being stopped for hours while the Russians drive around with Soviet flags in Berlin. Was ist los? — Eerik N Kross (@EerikNKross) April 4, 2022

Pro-Russian protest in Germany

Kross' statement comes as a pro-Russian protest has broken out in Germany, with people carrying Russian flags. The flags have been widely used for the first time since the commencement of the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian community in Berlin is pushing for a ban on such pro-Russian public gatherings in Berlin.

On behalf of Ukrainian and other Berlin organisations, as well as the city's people, an appeal to the Berlin Senate is planned, requesting that the use of Russian flags on city streets be prohibited until the end of the war and that the violators be prosecuted, according to Ukrinform.

The German government is working hard not only to keep the Russian conflict from physically entering their country but also to keep it from entering German society. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Germany stated that they have underlined since the beginning of the war that the conflict should not be carried to their community by Ukrainians, Russians, or German-Russians, many of whom live in the country. The spokesperson further said that this is Putin's war, and not that of Russia, according to Ukrinform.

Image: Unsplash/ AP