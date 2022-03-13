Brent Renaud, who worked for New York Times as a video journalist, was killed in a Russian shooting in Irpin located near the capital city Kyiv in northern Ukraine. In the incident, another journalist was wounded, the official Twitter handle of the Ukrainian Parliament informed.

"In Irpin, #Kyiv region, Russian military with numerous shots murdered a 51-year-old @nytimes journalist. According to photos, American videographer Brent Renaud was killed. Another journalist was injured. World, don't be silent! #StopPutin #StopRussia," the Parliament tweeted.

In the clip shared by Ukrainian Parliament, the injured journalist, a US citizen, said that they were in the car when the shooting started.

Reacting to Renaud's death, New York Times spokesperson said, "we are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud's death. Brent was a talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times spokesperson over the years. Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine. Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago."

Andriy Nebitov, head of the Kyiv region police, said, "The occupiers cynically kill even international media journalists who are trying to show the truth about the atrocities of Russian troops in Ukraine."

Nebitov added, "Of course, the profession of a journalist is a risk, but US citizen Brent Renaud paid his life for trying to highlight the aggressor's ingenuity, cruelty and ruthlessness."

9 killed, 57 injured in Russia's attack in western Ukraine

At least nine people were killed and 57 injured when a Russian airstrike hit a military training base in western Ukraine near the Polish border, a local official told AP on Sunday. The governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, located 30 kilometres northwest of the city of Lviv and 35 kilometres from Ukraine’s border with Poland. The assault brought the combat closer to the border with Poland. A senior Russian diplomat has cautioned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.”

The United States and NATO have regularly sent instructors to the range, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, to train Ukrainian military personnel. The facility has also hosted international NATO drills.

Russian fighters also fired at the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in western Ukraine located 250 kilometres from Ukraine’s border with Slovakia and Hungary.

Image: AP/RepublicWorld