Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis, Stranded Indian Students Say 'No Source To Come Back To India'

As the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised its citizens to consider leaving Ukraine in view of the unstable security situation, students Aditi and Anjali from Uzhhorod city of Ukraine on Tuesday informed that the flights to India are mostly not available and the ones that are available are too expensive, costing over Rs 1 lakh, making it difficult for them to return home. The students also stated that they do not have any proper source to communicate directly with the Indian Embassy.

'We have no source to come back to India': Indian student Aditi

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Aditi said, "Here in our city, which is Uzhhorod, the situation is normal, and people are roaming around freely. But we are getting to hear that there are no flights available, and the ones which are available are high in cost, like one lakh and some even above one lakh. We have no source to come back to India."

'We were even asked to fill a form': Indian student Anjali

When asked if they are receiving information and help from the Indian Embassy, another Indian student, Anjali said, "We had contacted the Indian Embassy on Monday but they said that it's nothing serious, but on Tuesday morning they posted a notice that we need to go back to India. Around 15 to 16 days ago we were even asked to fill a form mentioning our details. "Aditi added, "We don't have any source to communicate with the Indian Embassy. We just have our college and our parents."

Indian Embassy issues advisory, urges students to leave temporaily

The Embassy of India in Kyiv on Tuesday issued an advisory urging Indians, particularly students, to consider leaving Ukraine temporarily. The Embassy has also released special helplines and email IDs for urgent and emergency-related queries. Further, Indian nationals have been advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

"Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine," the advisory read.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

Moscow has amassed thousands of troops within the reach of the Ukrainian border, triggering fears of an invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his address to the nation, that was shared on Facebook, said that his army is stronger than it was before. The tensions between Kyiv and Moscow have increased as Russia has amassed an estimated 1,30,000 troops near the Ukraine border over the past few months. On the other hand, Pentagon ordered 3,000 troops to Poland, pushing the total to 5,000 reinforcements sent to Europe in the past three weeks. The US White House had recently warned that Moscow's invasion into Kyiv could start 'any time.'

